State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XX

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU football.

East Lansing, MI – Maryland athletics officially canceled its matchup vs. Michigan State following the guidance and advice they received from university medical staff.

"Beginning November 12, Maryland Athletics also conducted additional daily PCR testing. Over the past seven days, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.8%," the university said in a press release. "There were seven positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 14.9%.

"All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces per health protocols."

The Terps head coach Michael Locksley also tested positive for coronavirus; he will continue to isolate at home.

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State football program.

How's the quarterback situation going? Is the competition wide open? Will Rocky Lombardi have another chance to prove his worth on the field?

Schopp believes the Iowa native must leave poor performances in the past if he wants another shot to be the starting QB for MSU.

