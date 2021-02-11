State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss what's next for MSU athletics.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball is on a two-game winning streak following a 60-58 victory over Penn State Tuesday night.

The Spartans pulled away from an early, 6-5 Nittany Lions lead with a 12-0 run, starting with a Joshua Langford jumper and capped off by an Aaron Henry triple.

However, it didn't come without its challenges, Penn State never went away, and with 2:06 remaining in regulation, MSU relied on its defense to finish off PSU.

Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball and football.

Michigan State will wrap up a three-game homestead on Saturday, Feb. 13, hosting No. 7 Iowa inside the Breslin Center.

But before they tip-off, Schopp, a longtime contributor for Spartan Nation, wants to see them limit turnovers and stay out of foul trouble, which MSU struggled to do the first time they played Iowa.

In other news, Mel Tucker and Michigan State football recently signed four-star wide receiver Keon Coleman, who also plans on playing basketball.

Tucker, entering his second year as head coach, says he isn't anywhere close to wrapping up the 2021 recruiting class.

Currently, the Spartans have 24 student-athletes committed to their program, including eight early-enrollees in Ethan Boyd, Kameron Allen, Hampton Fay, Michael Gravely Jr., Anthony Russo, Jarrett Horst, Drew Jordan, and Kenneth Walker III.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1