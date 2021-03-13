Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XII

In the twelfth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State athletics.
Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING – Michigan State basketball won five of its final seven contests in the regular season, including top-5 victories over Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan, which likely bolstered their resume to continue the program's NCAA Tournament streak.   

When the Spartans faced Maryland Thursday morning, it seemed all of its problems were in the past, but MSU struggled for the next thirty minutes. 

Long periods without a basket, turnovers, and missed assignments on defense, all of which came after one of the best openings of the year. 

It's because of Michigan State's inconsistencies throughout the 2020-21 season that one question remains: Which team shows up next week?

"In fairness, this has been three weeks from hell ... y'all know, and I know it," MSU head coach Tom Izzo said. "But it's also been three of the more exhilarating weeks of my entire coaching career."

The Spartans started the game 10-of-15 from the field, capturing an early 12-point lead. It seemed Michigan State found a way to carry its momentum to Indy following a 70-64 win against Michigan. 

Instead, UMD took MSU apart, piece by piece, with dribble penetration and 28 free-throw attempts.  

"When you can beat some of the teams you beat and played the way you did, you earned them," said Izzo. "Sometimes you win a game because you made ten 3s ... we grinded it out, we did it the right way. And that's why it was disappointing."

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

USATSI_15689722_168390101_lowres
The War Room

The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XII

USATSI_15689792_168390101_lowres
The War Room

MSU Basketball: 3 Takeaways from Tom Izzo's Postgame Presser Against Maryland

USATSI_15706711_168390101_lowres
The War Room

Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XXXIII

originalFile_LOWRES
The War Room

Michigan State Falls Short in B1G Tourney, Still in NCAA Tournament Field

USATSI_15706714_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Loses its Big Ten Tournament Opener Against Maryland, 68-57

USATSI_15689041_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State Basketball vs. Maryland Game Thread

USATSI_15646361_168390101_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball 1-Point Favorites Against Maryland

USATSI_15691511_168390101_lowres (1)
Basketball

Michigan State's Aaron Henry Earns All-Big Ten Honors