The State of Spartan Nation Podcast Episode XXV: Football

In the twenty-fifth episode of The State of Spartan Nation podcast deputy editor McLain Moberg and publisher, Hondo Carpenter discuss Michigan State football.

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for another episode of The State of Spartan Nation with deputy editor McLain Moberg.

Today, he is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss Michigan State's ongoing quarterback competition.

No one drew concrete conclusions after MSU's final spring practice, but it was clear redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne was in the lead. Temple transfer Anthony Russo boasts 26 starts, yet Thorne's understanding of the system and playbook helped him gain an early edge.

The two signal-callers received most of the reps with the first-team offense, followed by redshirt freshman Noah Kim, who might be in the mix next year once Russo graduates, depending on where Hampton Fay is in his progression.

I thought they all showed some good things," Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said on April 24. "They made some good throws, made some good decisions. I'm sure we had a couple throws that we'd like to have back, but just overall, I thought that we were efficient; they ran the offense, take what the defense gave us."

