Former Michigan Football Player Arrested on Disturbing Charges
More bad light has been shed on Michigan State's biggest rival, Michigan.
A former Michigan football player has been arrested on disturbing charges. According to Austin Peay, its football program's former co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, Patrick Kugler, recently resigned on after a human-tracking investigation led to his arrest. The charges were brought against Kugler after Montgomery County conducted a two-day operation where police officers placed advertisements on several websites with known ties to prostitution.
"Austin Peay State University is aware of the arrest of former football assistant coach Patrick Kugler, who resigned his position on Sunday, Aug. 18," the university said in a statement to the Leaf-Chronicle. "The Clarksville Police Department are the lead authorities for the arrest and any additional questions should be directed to them. Austin Peay will have no further comments on the matter."
Kugler is a former Michigan offensive lineman who played for the Wolverines from 2015-17. He played under Brady Hoke and Jim Harbaugh. During his time with the Wolverines, he played center, receiving all-Big Ten honors as a fifth-year senior year in Ann Arbor.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, they arrested Kugler after their undercover operation. The operation’s primary focus was individuals who were attempting to participate in sex acts with minors. Kugler was officially charged with one count of “trafficking for sexual servitude.”
He was arrested along with five other individuals.
The bond for Kuglervwas listed at $5,000. According to the laws in Tennessee, the charges Kugler faces are considered a Class B felony. Kugler’s charge is brought when a defendant "knowingly subjects or maintains another in sexual servitude or knowingly recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides or obtains by any means another person for the purpose of sexual servitude."
Kugler resigned from his position at Austin Peay just before starting his first season. He was set to begin coaching under new Austin Peay head coach Jeff Faris.
Before arriving at Austin Peay, Kugler spent time as an offensive analyst at San Diego State. Before that, Kugler was the offensive line coach at Maine. Kugler also spent time as a graduate assistant for Auburn, Michigan, and San Diego State and as the offensive line coach at Howard for a season.
