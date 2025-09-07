Spartan Nation

WATCH: MSU's Coyne on his OT score, Win over BC

See what Michigan State's reliable fullback had to say about reaching the endzone during overtime and his team's big victory over Boston College.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State fullback Jay Coyne talks to the media after the Spartans' 42-40 victory over Boston College on Sept. 6, 2025.
Michigan State fullback Jay Coyne talks to the media after the Spartans' 42-40 victory over Boston College on Sept. 6, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- With all the pressure in the world, Michigan State went to its fullback, Jay Coyne, for a five-yard touchdown reception during the first overtime period against Boston College on Saturday night. MSU ended up winning in double overtime, 42-40.

The play was only Coyne's second reception of his collegiate career and the first time that he was able to score.

See what Coyne had to say about his first touchdown as a Spartan and the big win:

MSU head coach Jonathan Smith also spoke to the media. Below is a partial transcript of his press conference from after the game.

Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith talks to a referee regarding a call during the first half against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opening Statement

“That was a beautiful football game, really by both teams, I thought. Going back and forth, competing, obviously into double overtime. 

“I appreciate the crowd, I thought it made a difference. That was an electric atmosphere. Student section, yes, but the whole place (was great).

Armorion Smit
Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State defensive back Armorion Smith (19) celebrates a fumble recovery in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

On Armorion Smith breaking up the two-point attempt from Boston College 

“Yeah, it means a lot, especially for that guy. The quality of man that he is, the effort, football means a lot to him. I think he was a part of that early fumble recovery, and then to have the breakup on the two-point play, it's just awesome.”

Q: What about this team got them to victory that might not have been there in the past?

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, left, celebrates his touchdown pass with Alante Brown during the second quarter in the game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think there's been growth. There's a closeness, a bond, that we've got to do this thing together. Experience, we've got some more experience. 

“I mean, I go back to playing these guys last year and that experience. We need to learn from every game and that kind of thing. But I do think the confidence grew offensively in the second half, that you could continue to go. And, again, the defense holding them to six (in double OT).

"I think there was some confidence there. 

“And these guys are aware — these are long football games. There's going to be momentum swings, going back and forth. Just really proud of the toughness they showed for more than 60 minutes.”

Aidan Chiles
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles celebrates with fans after the Spartans' 42-40 victory over Boston College / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Q: What does this win mean? 

“Yeah, I think it's a step forward — that, yeah, we found a way to win it like this. Again, this is game two and we're hoping to play a lot more games, beyond just 12-type thing.

So it's early. But, again, we talked about confidence can come from displayed performance, and these guys did it tonight and hopefully their confidence continues to grow from it.”

