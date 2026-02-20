Spartans Offer 4-Star QB Who Decommitted From Michigan

Michigan State football has entered itself into the conversation for the services of one of the nation's top quarterbacks.

The Spartans extended an offer on Thursday to four-star Tabor Academy (Mass.) quarterback Peter Bourque on Thursday. Borque announced the offer on social media. The timing of the move from MSU is interesting, since Bourque decommitted from rival Michigan on Tuesday night, and Michigan State is the first school to offer him since that decision.

Bourque is ranked 85th overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. That places him sixth among quarterbacks and first among those from Massachusetts. He participated in this year's Navy All-American Bowl, where he completed three of his four passes for 21 yards.

Getting Bourque will be an uphill battle for the Spartans. He will have no shortage of options as a higher-end four-star prospect. Bourque holds other offers from Oregon, Georgia, and Penn State, just to name a few.

More on Bourque, MSU's QB Situation

Tabor Academy's quarterback Peter Bourque. | Josh Souza/Special to The Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bourque is going to have more polish than some of his other classmates. He was originally a member of the class of 2026, but he opted to reclassify and move back a year.

"That gained maturity constantly shows up on tape as he’s a decisive thrower that limits risks," wrote 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins in April 2025. "Sees the field well and will let route concepts develop while coordinating a modern pro-style attack. Rips tight spirals to the second and third levels with ease and has proven to be extremely efficient working off play-action."

Nothing is stable in college sports these days, but Michigan State does have a chance to be set at quarterback for some time. Starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic will be a redshirt sophomore in 2026, meaning he still has three years of eligibility remaining and will have two more by the time Bourque shows up on whatever college campus he chooses.

There are also some other interesting names waiting in line. Projected backup and UCF transfer Cam Fancher will be out of eligibility following 2026, but MSU also has redshirt freshman Leo Hannan and true freshman Kayd Coffman.

Tabor Academy's quarterback Peter Bourque. | Josh Souza/Special to The Standard-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hannan was a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, while Coffman was a four-star prospect in this year's class.

Still, it's important to continue to add quarterbacks from the high school level, usually one per year, to solidify depth at the position in case of emergency. Only one quarterback can be out there at a time, but it's important that there are capable players behind the starter in case of emergency.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU offering Bourque when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW