WATCH: MSU's Marsh says Boston College Game was 'Personal'

See what Michigan State's star wide receiver had to say after his two-touchdown performance against Boston College.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State WR Nick Marsh talks to the media after scoring two touchdowns against Boston College on Sept. 6, 2025.
Michigan State WR Nick Marsh talks to the media after scoring two touchdowns against Boston College on Sept. 6, 2025.
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State star wide receiver Nick Marsh missed last year's game against Boston College due to injury. He was able to get his shot at the Eagles this time, and he hauled in five receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns and was huge during the 42-40 win in double overtime.

“I didn’t get to play last year and I felt it was the downfall of our season (losing to BC)," Marsh said. "They felt Nick Marsh tonight. It was personal.”

See what else he had to say below.

Watch Marsh's press conference here:

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith also spoke after the win. Below is a partial transcript of his press conference.

Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media after his team beat Boston College 42-40.

Opening Statement

“That was a beautiful football game, really by both teams, I thought. Going back and forth, competing, obviously into double overtime. 

“I appreciate the crowd, I thought it made a difference. That was an electric atmosphere. Student section, yes, but the whole place (was great). 

“It was a beautiful football game and it was a beautiful locker room after that. Really proud of the guys to just continue to fight and find a way. Especially thinking about the second half, coming out and getting that early score, getting some momentum going.

“But they (Boston College) played well too. I thought both quarterbacks played really, really well tonight. And it came down to us getting a stop on a two-point conversion and us executing to finish the deal. So I'm really proud of the guys.”

Armorion Smit
Michigan State's Armorion Smith catches a ball during a drill as part of fall camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing.

On Armorion Smith breaking up the two-point attempt from Boston College 

“Yeah, it means a lot, especially for that guy. The quality of man that he is, the effort, football means a lot to him. I think he was a part of that early fumble recovery, and then to have the breakup on the two-point play, it's just awesome.”

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Boston College during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Q: What about this team got them to victory that might not have been there in the past?

“Yeah, I think there's been growth. There's a closeness, a bond, that we've got to do this thing together. Experience, we've got some more experience. 

“I mean, I go back to playing these guys last year and that experience. We need to learn from every game and that kind of thing. But I do think the confidence grew offensively in the second half, that you could continue to go. And, again, the defense holding them to six (in double OT).

I think there was some confidence there. 

“And these guys are aware — these are long football games. There's going to be momentum swings, going back and forth. Just really proud of the toughness they showed for more than 60 minutes.”

Omari Kell
Michigan State's Omari Kelly celebrates after his game-winning two-point conversion against Boston College after the second overtime on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Q: What does this win mean? 

“Yeah, I think it's a step forward — that, yeah, we found a way to win it like this. Again, this is game two and we're hoping to play a lot more games, beyond just 12 type thing.

So it's early. But, again, we talked about confidence can come from displayed performance, and these guys did it tonight and hopefully their confidence continues to grow from it.”

Nick Mars
Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium.

