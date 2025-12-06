Where MSU Should Direct New Financial Resources

The Michigan State Spartans got great news about the future of the athletics department on Friday morning.

Gregg and Dawn Williams of Acrisure donated a record $401 million to the university, most of which will go to athletics. This gives the Spartan football program a chance to get back on its feet financially.

The Spartans did not have very strong NIL funds in the last few seasons, but new Athletic Director J Batt has done a nice job raising money to help breathe new life into a football program that has struggled in recent years.

Now that new head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans have money to spend this offseason, what should they focus on through the transfer portal to make immediate roster fixes?

Let’s break down the most important positions of need for Fitzgerald this offseason.

Offensive line

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Max Llewellyn (center with arm raised) rushes Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) as offensive lineman Conner Moore (58) blocks during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

MSU has had a poorly performing offensive line for the last half-decade.

The Spartans could not run the ball efficiently and struggled to protect against elite defenses, so they need better offensive linemen. They tried to add Matt Gulbin and Conner Moore last offseason, and they played well, but the unit was bad overall.

MSU has the money to pay for premium offensive line talent in the portal, so if a big-time player enters, Fitzgerald should be all over it with a competitive offer. It will define his tenure on the offensive side of the ball.

Wide receiver

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) stiff arms Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

After losing Nick Marsh to the portal, the Spartans must find more pass-catchers.

MSU will not have Marsh or Omari Kelly next season, two of the team’s best receivers from last season. Receivers hit the portal at a high rate, so Fitzgerald should have no trouble finding talent there.

The Spartans do not have many proven options outside of Chrishon McCray for next season, and there will be talent available. Fitzgerald should try to add two wide receivers to the roster.

Defensive end

Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, left, tackles Western Michigan's Jalen Buckley for a safety during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: MSU had an ineffective pass-rush this season.

The Spartans had the chance to add a high-level pass-rusher last offseason, but they did not have the funds to offer competitive NIL to players like David Bailey, who ended up at Texas Tech. MSU should be in on any star pass-rusher that hits the portal.

Fitzgerald knows how important it is to get after the quarterback, so he and the staff he assembles will likely try to find high-level pass-rushers. His defenses will be aggressive, and pressure off the edge will be a large part of that.

