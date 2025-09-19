How Matt Gulbin Has Steadying Impact on MSU’s O-Line
The Michigan State Spartans spent the offseason finding ways to improve the offensive line.
MSU’s trenches on the offensive side of the football were poor throughout last season, which led to little production in the run game and quarterback Aidan Chiles running for his life too often in the passing game.
What was maybe the most surprising element of last year’s offensive line struggles was how badly Oregon State transfer center Tanner Miller played. He was an All-American for the Beavers the season prior, but that play did not translate to East Lansing.
As Miller moved on, Jonathan Smith and Jim Michalczik sought a new center. They found that in Wake Forest, transfer Matt Gulbin.
Matt Gulbin's success
Gulbin played guard for the Demon Deacons last season, but the staff saw him as a center in their offensive line. No one knew what the move along the interior offensive line would mean for Gulbin.
However, Gulbin has been excellent for the Spartans this season. He and Chiles have developed incredible chemistry, and he has been a force as a run and pass-blocker.
The most obvious statistic that shows how impressive Gulbin has been is his nation-leading Pro Football Focus grade. He is the highest-graded center among all P4 players at 84.6.
PFF has given an 89.3 pass-blocking grade (second in FBS) and an 80.2 run-blocking grade. He has not allowed a pressure, a hurry, or a sack through three games.
Not only has Gulbin been an above-average contributor for a position group that needed it, but he has been the best in the country. MSU has felt comfortable running the football up the middle because they know Gulbin will clear the defender out of the way.
Chiles struggled behind MSU’s offensive line last season, as the pocket would collapse on him too quickly, and he had no time to scan the field and find a receiver.
This season, however, Gulbin has prevented interior rushers from getting through to Chiles, which has led to an increase in offensive production from the Spartan QB.
MSU has needed a player like Gulbin for quite some time. He has been everything the Spartans have wanted and more along an offensive line that must perform when Big Ten play begins.
