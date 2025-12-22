Which Spartans Will Most Benefit from Nick Sheridan

Michigan State is expected to hire Nick Sheridan to be its next offensive coordinator.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald spent some time on this hire, finding a coach who has done a tremendous job developing players and designing offensive schemes. Sheridan is a former Michigan quarterback, but fans shouldn’t worry about that at all.

Sheridan has made multiple stops throughout his coaching career, including Tennessee, Indiana, Washington, and Alabama. He was Alabama’s OC in 2024 when the team averaged nearly 34 points and totaled more than 410 yards of total offense per game.

The Spartans have needed an offensive coach who can develop the young talent on the roster, and that’s what they have in Sheridan. Who will most benefit from Sheridan’s coaching?

Let’s break down three Spartans who will thrive because of his arrival.

Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks on before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This is the most obvious answer, as Sheridan is a former quarterback and QB coach.

Milivojevic flashed potential as a high-level Big Ten QB, throwing seven touchdowns in four starts. He threw three touchdowns in a few different relief efforts, and Sheridan should be able to get a lot out of him.

Milivojevic is moving forward as MSU’s starting quarterback, and Sheridan’s specialty is developing QBs. We should see a different, more improved version of Milivojevic in 2026.

Wide receiver Braylon Collier

Michigan State's Braylon Collier (17) pulls down a pass in the second week of practice Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With several departures in the wide receiver room, Collier will likely step into a bigger role in 2026.

Sheridan has also done a good job scheming things up for his receivers, as his Alabama Crimson Tide offense was creative with players like Ryan Williams and former Spartan Germie Bernard. Collier developed well over the summer, but there were no snaps available for him.

Now that some of the players above him on the totem pole are gone, Collier will be a bigger piece of next year’s offense. Having Courtney Hawkins back as wide receivers coach doesn’t hurt, either.

Tight end Michael Masunas

Michigan State's Michael Masunas catches a touchdown pass against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With tight ends coach Brian Wozniak also back, Masunas should become one of the better tight ends in the conference.

Masunas was healthy and had a career-best season, and with Jack Velling off to the next level, he will be one of the primary offensive focuses. He should be a major red-zone threat next season and will remain an excellent blocker.

Sheridan is also a former tight ends coach, so he knows how to develop a player like Masunas. He could end up developing into a serious game-changer for the MSU offense.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on which players will benefit from Nick Sheridan's coaching when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW