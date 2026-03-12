MSU Football Sets Official Visit with Intriguing Safety Prospect

This guy's athletic ability certainly makes him worth a look.

Michigan State football is going to be hosting Seton Hall Prep (N.J.) safety Taylor Daniels on an official visit. Daniels announced his visit, which is scheduled for June 19-21, on social media on Tuesday night.

Daniels a Popular Big Ten Name

Daniels is fast. Very fast. According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Daniels has been clocked at running the 55-meter dash in just 6.52 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 21.9 seconds. That type of athleticism really can raise the ceiling of what a player can do on the football field. Really, it's a little surprising he hasn't ended up becoming a wide receiver or running back with that kind of speed.

Michigan State is not the only Big Ten program trying to get the inside track on Daniels' recruitment. He also has official visits set up with Minnesota (May 29-31) and Purdue (June 5-7). He doesn't currently have a rating from 247Sports or On3, but the offer list is still impressive.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to the schools Daniels has official visits set up with, he also has offers from Florida State, Duke, N.C. State, Maryland, Pitt, and Syracuse.

More on Daniels' Recruitment, Outlook for MSU

Michigan State's safeties coach James Adams before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU has likely been hovering around Daniels for some time. Safeties coach James Adams was on the staff in 2025 and was retained by new head coach Pat Fitzgerald alongside defensive coordinator Joe Rossi . The Spartans first offered Daniels back in October 2025.

There is going to be some need for safeties this cycle for the Spartans. A couple of different players are set to play their final seasons of college football in 2026. Fitzgerald doesn't want to constantly rebuild his roster through the transfer portal every year, so he'll likely be looking to the high school ranks.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The biggest name in this year's safety room is Nikai Martinez . Last season was supposed to be it for him, but injuries limited Martinez to only four games, which allowed him to take a redshirt and come back for one more year. He was one of the 2024 team's top defenders, so getting him back was a big win.

Also set to hit the door is incoming Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard . He intercepted three passes last season and was also the Conference USA Freshman of the Year back in 2023. Richard also plays a fair amount of nickel, so it'll be interesting to see how Michigan State utilizes him this coming fall.