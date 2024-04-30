Gophers targeting a pair of mid-major transfers in portal
New Mexico State guard Femi Odukale and UTSA big man Trey Edmonds are the latest two players on the Gophers' transfer portal radar.
Here's what you need to know about them:
Femi Odukale, G, New Mexico State
Listed at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, Odukale was reportedly seen on campus earlier this week. Whether the visit was official or unofficial is unknown. Last season in Las Cruces, he averaged 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
He started 16 of 26 contests last year playing for first year head coach Jason Hooten. A Brooklyn, New York native, he started his college playing for Pittsburgh for two seasons, then Seton Hall for one season, before transfering to the Aggies.
With redshirt sophomore Kayden Betts and incoming freshman Grayson Grove as the only two pure forward/wings on the roster, Odukale would provide veteran depth as a big guard, who can guard one through four and facilate from any position.
Trey Edmonds, F, UTSA
Edmonds is expected to officially visit the Gophers program on May 4-5, according to a post from The Portal Report on Twitter.
He is a 6-foot-10 big man, entering the transfer process for the second time in his college career after begining at Utah Tech. In his first year with the Road Runners, he averaged 7.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, starting all 32 contests for the team.
The Aurora, Colorado native struggled to find a role at Utah Tech before arriving in San Antonio. He started only one game and averaged less than three points in each of his first two seasons. Gophers head coach Ben Johnson and his staff saw his potential first hand when he scored 12 points againt Minnesota in a non-conference game last November.
He will have two seasons of college eligibility remaining. With Canisius transfer Frank Mitchell joining a returning Gophers frontcourt of Dawson Garcia and Paker Fox, Edmonds would be in the mix as a reserve big for the team.