FIU transfer gives Gophers much-needed help at defensive tackle
In this story:
The Gophers added Florida International (FIU) defensive tackle Xion Chapman from the transfer portal on Saturday, following an official visit to the school, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Hailing from Allentown, Pennsylvania, Chapman began his college career at Division-II Lackawanna College in 2024. He finished the season with 15 total tackles, 5 TFLs and 2 sacks. He made the jump to the Division I level and joined FIU in 2025.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, Chapman quickly proved that he belonged at the FBS level with the Panthers. He finished last season with 15 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks and 23 quarterback pressures. He received a 73.4 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Chapman played 69.5% of his defensive snaps in 2025 as a true four-technique defensive tackle. With two years of college eligibility remaining, he fits a serious need for Minnesota's defense and he has a great chance of starting as soon as 2026.
With Deven Eastern, Jalen Logan-Redding and Rushawn Lawrence out of eligibility, Minnesota badly needed to improve the interior of its defensive line this offseason. Marshall transfer Naquan Crowder was the first addition, and Chapman now gives them a second player from the Group of 5 level with legitimate starting experience.
Chapman was on campus for an official visit at Penn State, but Minnesota was able to out-recruit his hometown program and land a commitment. He's not a flashy transfer portal addition, but he could wind up being one of their most impactful. He's now the 17th player set to join the Gophers' 2026 roster through the transfer portal.
Current transfer portal commtiments
- Michael Merdinger, Liberty QB
- Jaron Thomas, Purdue RB
- Bennett Warren, Tennessee OT
- Andrew Marshall, Eastern Michigan OLB
- Naquan Crowder, Marshall DT
- Perry Thompson, Auburn WR
- Parker Knutson, Southwest Minnesota State (D-II) S
- Aydan West, Michigan State CB
- Elisha West, Michigan State S
- Beckham Sunderland, Michigan K
- Mekhai Smith, Lehigh S
- Zachary Robbins, Utah State K/P
- TJ Bush Jr., California OLB
- Kaden Helms, Oklahoma TE
- Noah Jennings, Cincinnati WR
- Zion Steptoe, Tulsa WR
- Xion Chapman, FIU DT
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert