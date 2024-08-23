Former Gophers star Dan Wilson hired as new manager of Mariners
After firing longtime manager Scott Servais on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners quickly opted to hire former Gophers great Dan Wilson on the same day to lead the franchise into the future.
From 1988-1990, Wilson starred behind the plate for the Gophers, beginning his career with Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 1988. He continued to improve, being named a first-team All-American and All-Big Ten in 1990, hitting .370 with 49 RBIs in his final season.
The Barrington, Illinois native was selected with the 7th overall pick in the 1990 MLB Draft by the Mariners. He went on to have a prosperous career in the big leagues and 12 of his 14 seasons were spent in Seattle. He was named an All-Star in 1996 and finished his career as a .262 hitter with 519 RBIs.
After his playing career, he remained with the Mariners organization as a broadcaster and spring training instructor and he was even inducted into the Seattle Hall of Fame in 2012.
"We believe that we need a new voice in the clubhouse,” Mariners executive Jerry Dipoto said in a release. “Dan knows our team and has been a key member of our organization working with players at every level over the past 11 years. He is well respected within and outside of our clubhouse and we are confident he will do a great job in leading our group over the final six weeks of the season and moving forward."
Servais was the Mariners' manager from 2016-2024. Wilson takes over a team that is 64-64 and 5.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the race for the AL West crown.