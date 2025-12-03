Gophers transfer portal tracker: Who's leaving, notable entries and more
The transfer portal for college football does not open until January 2, and it closes two weeks later on January 16. But players have already begun to announce their intentions of whether or not they will enter. This is your tracker for all things Gophers.
Departing Minnesota players
Name
Position
Snaps w/ UMN
Eligibility remaining
Reese Tripp
OL
4
2 years
Johann Cardenas*
RB
0
4 years
Tre Berry*
RB
0
4 years
* = left the team during the season
Other notable entries
Incoming transfer portal players: TBA
