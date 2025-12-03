Gophers transfer portal tracker: Who's leaving, notable entries and more

The transfer portal for college football does not open until January 2, and it closes two weeks later on January 16. But players have already begun to announce their intentions of whether or not they will enter. This is your tracker for all things Gophers.

Departing Minnesota players

Name Position Snaps w/ UMN Eligibility remaining Reese Tripp OL 4 2 years Johann Cardenas* RB 0 4 years Tre Berry* RB 0 4 years

* = left the team during the season

Thank you @gopherfootball for such an amazing 3 years. It has been an honor to call myself a gopher. With that, I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility pic.twitter.com/5yrsqX6GM1 — Reese Tripp (@TrippReese) December 3, 2025

Other notable entries

BREAKING: Michigan State star WR Nick Marsh plans to enter the @TransferPortal, per his agent @allantegardner



The 6’3 215 WR totaled 100 receptions for 1,311 Yards & 9 TDs in his 2 seasons with the Spartans ⁰⁰Will be one of the Top Portal WRs ⁰⁰https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/4GtRZZkk20 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2025

Incoming transfer portal players: TBA

