All Gophers

Gophers transfer portal tracker: Who's leaving, notable entries and more

The college football offseason chaos is in full swing.
Tony Liebert|
Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players take the field before the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers players take the field before the game against the Buffalo Bulls at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

In this story:

Minnesota Golden Gophers

The transfer portal for college football does not open until January 2, and it closes two weeks later on January 16. But players have already begun to announce their intentions of whether or not they will enter. This is your tracker for all things Gophers.

Departing Minnesota players

Name

Position

Snaps w/ UMN

Eligibility remaining

Reese Tripp

OL

4

2 years

Johann Cardenas*

RB

0

4 years

Tre Berry*

RB

0

4 years

* = left the team during the season

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Other notable entries

Incoming transfer portal players: TBA

More from Gophers On SI

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Share on XFollow TonyLiebert
Home/Gophers Football