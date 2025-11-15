5 key takeaways from another Gophers women's basketball blowout win against NJIT
Minnesota won its first three games of the season against North Dakota, Manhattan and Marquette by an average of 50.0 points. The domination continued on Friday against NJIT with a 88-38 win. Here's what we learned.
Rotation
- G: Amaya Battle
- G: Mara Braun
- G: Grace Grocholski
- G/F: Tori McKinney
- C: Sophie Hart
- 6th: Brylee Glenn
- 7th: Finau Tonga
- 8th: Makena Christian
- 9th: Niamaya Holloway
Tracey and Zoey Bershers both remained out on Friday, so Minnesota had 12 healthy players availible with Taylor Woodson out for the season. With four games in the book, it's fair to assume that Dawn Plitzuweit and her staff will roll with a nine-player rotation for the forseeable future, as things looked quite similar as Tuesday night against Marquette.
Fourth different leading scorer
After Glenn led Minnesota with 13 points against NJIT, the Gophers have now had a different leading scorer in all four games this season. Christian had 23 points against North Dakota, Braun had 17 against Manhattan and Grocholski had 19 against Marquette. It's just more evidence that shows how deep this team is.
Braun's performance through four games
Minnesota's star guard was limited to only five games last season, and Braun's return was one of the biggest storylines for the program this season. She averaged 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 2023-24, and she hasn't had that production so far. She had back-to-back season-ending injuries, so she deserves time to ease back into things. She's averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in four games this season. The fact that the Gophers continued to dominate without her putting up big numbers is a great sign.
The big four
Every basketball team having a 'Big 3' was a huge trend 2010s, but Minnesota might have a big four. The versatility of having four guards like Battle, Braun, McKinney and Grocholski who can all score, facilitate and rebound at a high level is what makes this team so hard to defend. They all continued to produce on Friday night, and they are a big reason to be excited.
First road game looming
Minnesota will have a few days off before its first road game of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 19, against Kansas. The Jayhawks have begun the season 3-0, and they have a huge test on Saturday against rival Missouri. Next week's game is another opportunity for the Gophers to make a statement against a formidable Power Conference opponent.