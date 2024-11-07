5 things that stood out from the Gophers' season-opening win
Minnesota had no trouble with Oral Roberts in its first game of the regular season, winning 80-57. It was another opportunity for Ben Johnson and his staff to learn about their new-look squad, and five things stood out above the rest.
Can Dawson Garcia be an All-American?
Star Gophers forward Dawson Garcia looked like one of the best players in the Big Ten. He had 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field against Oral Roberts. I think the talent and stats will be there, but whether or not he is realistically in the discussion for conference player of the year and All-American status at the end of the season will rest on the success of the Gophers as a team.
Lu'Cye Patterson and Mike Mitchell Jr. can split PG duties
Now more than ever, basketball has become a position-less game. Mike Mitchell Jr. played shooting guard last season alongside Elijah Hawkins, but he's shown the ability to facilitate the offense when needed. Charlotte transfer Lu'Cye Patterson is not a true point guard either, but both players showed they can run the offense against Oral Roberts. This is something that could change possession-by-possession or game-by-game, but Minnesota might have two point guards this season.
Parker Fox's insane FG efficiency
In Minnesota's two exhibition wins over Bemidji State and Hamline, Parker Fox was a perfect 10-of-10 from the field. With Frank Mitchell sidelined due to a dislocated shoulder, he was trusted to make only his second start in his Gophers career. His efficiency continued with a remarkable 6-of-6 from the field, making him 16-of-16 in three games (two don't count in the official stats). In his seventh season of college basketball, he looked like a man playing amongst boys, which he is.
Isaac Asuma's role as a true freshman
With so many veteran guards on Minnesota's roster, there were some questions about what four-star freshman Isaac Asuma's role would be. He played 19 minutes against Oral Roberts and looked a little green with only six points and two assists, but he seemed like the true backup point guard. It will be interesting to see if his role expands as the season progresses.
Femi Odukale's debut
New Mexico State transfer Femi Odukale made his Gophers debut against Oral Roberts after missing both of the team's exhibitions. He looked like it took him a little bit to get into the flow of things, as he failed to score. But, he did showcase his versatility with six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Splitting minutes alongside Brennan Rigsby, it will be interesting to see if the rotation changes as he gets back to full strength.