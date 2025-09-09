Bears Fans Boo Team Off Field After Epic Collapse in Loss to Vikings
Chicago Bears fans had seen this movie before, and like every other time, they didn't like the ending.
As the final whistle sounded on Chicago's Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, boos rained down from the stands at Soldier Field. The Bears held a 17-6 lead in the fourth quarter and watched it evaporate as rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy and his Vikings closed strong for a 27-24 win.
The Bears and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams showed flashes at times during new head coach Ben Johnson's debut game. But any momentum was stunted in the second half when the offense went quiet, the run game dried up, and Williams found himself under pressure in the pocket regularly.
Minnesota ripped off three straight touchdowns and 21 points to take a 27-17 lead with 2:53 left. Williams did lead a drive that culminated in a one-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze, but Minnesota was able to take 1:53 off the clock on the ensuing drive. Chicago got the ball back with nine seconds left and only ran a lateral play that resulted in a fumble.
Then the crowd unleashed its boos.
Williams showed some good things on Monday night, but nowhere near enough to leave fans comfortable. He finished the game 21-of-35 for 210 yards, with one touchdown, plus 58 yards and another score on six carries. He didn't turn the ball over, but did miss some fairly easy throws.
Until he and Johnson get the team's offense moving consistently and prove they can avoid this kind of collapse, Bears fans will remain restless.