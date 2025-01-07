A pair of late-game mental errors cost Minnesota in loss to Ohio State
There were a lot of reasons why Minnesota wasn't able to hold on and take down Ohio State in double overtime on Monday night, but two plays stand out above the rest. In both instances, it looked like the Gophers were on their way to wrapping up a win until everything flipped in an instant.
The Gophers took a 59-52 lead with 5:59 to go in regulation, but the Buckeyes were able to storm all the way back. It culminated with a defensive miscommunication, which resulted in Ohio State converting a wide-open dunk, with Dawson Garcia fouling out of the game on the play foul. The Buckeyes weren't able to complete the three-point play with the free throw and the game went to overtime.
"It was a scramble, broken play. I thought we did a good job guarding the initial action," Gophers head coach Ben Johnson said after the game. "I'll have to look on film on (Parker) Fox's one, but we got a little bit lifted and they got behind the defense, so I'll have to look on film on that."
The Gophers recovered nicely and took a 72-68 lead with 59 seconds remaining in overtime. They led 73-71 with seven seconds remaining before their best free0throw shooter, Mike Mitchell Jr., went to the line with a chance to seal the game.
He missed both attempts and then redshirt sophomore forward Kadyn Betts inexplicably fouled, as it appeared that he thought Minnesota had a three-point lead. Ohio State sunk both free throws and sent the game to double overtime. Johnson called it a "mental error" after the game.
It's hard to pin a loss on one player or one play, but the Gophers had two late-game sequences that swung the game in Ohio State's favor. Of course, being one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the country didn't help...
