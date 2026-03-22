Amaya Battle’s Heroics Were Everything Great About College Sports

The transfer portal, player compensation and conference realignment have made college sports look unrecognizable from what they were even 10 years ago. Amaya Battle's game-winning shot to send Minnesota to the Sweet 16 on Sunday afternoon was proof that college sports can still deliver special moments.

AMAYA BATTLE.



THE GOPHERS ARE GOING TO THE SWEET 16. pic.twitter.com/kZ9o7sm2fm — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 22, 2026

Battle was a four-star recruit and the No. 39-ranked player in the class of 2022 before signing with the Gophers. She had a standout prep career at Hopkins High School, which saw her win 2022 Minnesota Ms. Basketball and two State Championships.

The head coach who recruited her to the Gophers, Lindsay Whalen, was let go after her true freshman season. In the modern era of college sports, nobody would've thought twice about her entering the transfer portal to look for a new opportunity. She did not, and she opted to stay with the program and play for new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

The first season under Plitzuweit in 2023-24 ended with a run to the WNIT championship game, before falling to Saint Louis. The 2024-25 season ended with a WBIT championship win over Belmont. She continued to prove herself as one of the most consistent point guards in the Big Ten. With three years of college under her belt, she could've played her final college year somewhere else, with hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament. She wanted to take the next step and lead the University of Minnesota to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017-18.

She has averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season as Minnesota's veteran leader. She has lead the program through a total rebuild, and she was rewarded for her patience on Sunday.

Battle entered college alongside Mara Braun, who delivered a game-tying three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that would've been the most memorable shot in almost any other basketball game. The duo of two homegrown stars leading their program to their first Sweet 16 in more than 20 years is what made college sports synonymous with American culture. Moments like Sunday afternoon have become increasingly rare in the current landscape, but we were reminded that they're still possible.

Much of the coverage of college sports nowadays is doom and gloom about how the landscape is not the same anymore. "It's just pay for play, nobody cares about the school anymore," are common gripes shared online. Battle, Braun and every player on the Gophers roster have bought into rebuilding the program, and they were rewarded with an all-time moment.