Baboucarr Ann's Recruitment Feels Significant for Niko Medved and Gophers

Niko Medved has been busy in his first two offseasons as head coach of the Gophers. After building last season's roster, he will add at least eight new players to the 2026-27 team. Recruiting never sleeps, which means the 2027 high school recruiting cycle is heating up, and Minnesota has one priority target that stands out above the rest.

Medved and the Gophers' staff re-offered Maple Grove guard Baboucarr Ann on June 18 last year, which was just a few months into his tenure. After a standout junior campaign with the Crimson, the 247Sports Composite rated him as a four-star prospect, the 53rd-best player in the country and the second-best player in Minnesota.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, Ann has the skills that will quickly translate to the college level. In 31 games last season, he averaged 18.9 points per game, according to MN Basketball Hub. He notably had a school-record 47 points in a January game at Eden Prairie.

Ann has already been on the University of Minnesota campus a handful of times since Medved took over. Once last June, and then again in September for an unofficial visit during the Rutgers football game. He was at the Barn for at least one Gophers game last season, and the staff went to multiple Maple Grove games to see him live, according to posts on X from Minnesota insider Ryan James.

The Gophers have seemingly positioned themselves well, but Ann is receiving interest from plenty more programs. He has offers from Wisconsin, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, West Virginia and Grand Canyon. Like most local recruits, Wisconsin and Iowa State are probably Minnesota's top competition in Ann's recruitment.

The Wisconsin interest is significant because former Maple Grove High School star Brad Davison is currently on the Badgers' staff as an assistant coach. The Cyclones have had success recruiting Minnesota as well, with players like Christian Wiggins, Demarion Watson, Eli King and others.

Medved and his staff have already made their mark with local Minnesota recruiting. Wayzata's Nolen Anderson and East Ridge point guard Cedric Tomes are joining the program next season as incoming freshmen, along with former Orono standout Nolan Groves transferring in from Texas Tech.

Ann is the type of talent that Gophers basketball has routinely whiffed on over the last decade. The current staff has clearly made him a priority, and landing a commitment feels like it would be a real statement about the current state of the program.

There haven't been any signs of a commitment coming any time soon, as Ann plays for D1 Minnesota on the AAU circuit this summer. Ultimately, there's probably no recruitment more important in the 2027 high school class than Ann's for the Gophers.