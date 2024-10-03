Ben Johnson's Gophers sense the 'urgency' to win in 2024-25
Ben Johnson is coming off his best season as head coach of the Gophers men's basketball program. They defeated Butler in the first round of the NIT and reached nine conference wins for the first time since 2018-19.
Heading into his fourth season, Minnesota was voted to finish last in the Big Ten by 33 reporters who cover the conference. Despite low expectations, Johnson is entering this season with urgency and he wants to build off the winning from last season.
"I think we took the necessary steps that we needed to in our third year. Not only just non-conference-wise and handling business but also in conference by getting nine wins," Johnson said. "You look at the history of our program. I think since 1990 we've won ten games twice in that time period. For us to get nine last year hopefully builds confidence to our guys. Like everybody else, you want to keep the momentum going. Now we've talked kind of a winning mentality and a winning culture, and we have to find ways to build on that."
Minnesota was forced to make a lot of changes in the offseason. Elijah Hawkins and Pharrel Payne dashed for the transfer portal, while Cam Christie left for the NBA. Johnson and his staff added eight scholarship players from the transfer portal.
Highlighted by returning players like Dawson Garcia, Mike Mitchell Jr. and Parker Fox, the Gophers have nine scholarship players entering their last season of college eligibility.
"All those guys have been in our system, and so the leadership standpoint and getting those guys to get everybody else on board and just understand the urgency that you have to have, if you want to give yourself every single day," Johnson said.
Fox is the most veteran player on the team and one of the most veteran players in the entire country. A pair of season-ending knee injuries, a redshirt season and the COVID-19 pandemic has given him the opportunity to play in his seventh season of college basketball.
"Just the urgency that he has. I think he is seventh year now, you have been around it. He knows this is his last go-around. That was one thing we tried to do in the portal," Johnson said. "You can find a bunch of guys where this is their last go-around. The urgency is there every day. It creates a competitive environment."
Seven of the eight transfers Minnesota added are entering their final season of college eligibility. Minnesota has one of the oldest rosters in the entire country. With zero NCAA tournament appearances since 2018-19, Gophers fans are growing restless, and Johnson senses the urgency to make some noise in this season.