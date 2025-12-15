Former 4-star WR heading back to transfer portal after one season with Gophers

Wide receiver Malachi Coleman has been removed from the Gophers' online roster, indicating that he's likely heading back to the transfer portal, which multiple reports confirmed on Monday.

PORTAL: Gophers WR Malachi Coleman no longer appears on the Gophers' online roster, indicating that he's likely heading for the transfer portal.



He finished with 5 catches for 83 yards in his first season with Minnesota after transferring in from Nebraska.… pic.twitter.com/9X96WjoQdq — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) December 15, 2025

Coleman was one of Minnesota's highest-profile additions from the transfer portal last winter. He was a four-star high school recruit in the class of 2023, and he was ranked No. 63 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He struggled to catch on at Nebraska, and opted to transfer to the Gophers after two seasons in Lincoln.

After playing in only one of the first five games of the season, Coleman's role continued to grow, and he played in at least nine snaps in each of the final six games of the season. He finished with five catches fo 83 yards on the year. He ran 86 total routes on the season.

His tantalizing physical profile at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, still makes him an interesting long-term prospect, but he has struggled with consistency throughout his college career. His Gophers' tenure has a lot of similarities to former four-star high school prospect Dylan Wright, who struggled with a lot of the same things.

Coleman is now the fifth Gophers wide receiver to reveal his intentions of entering the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. He joins Kenric Lanier II, Cristian Driver, Legend Lyons and Quentin Redding. Jalen Smith has indicated his return, but the position now becomes a serious need for Minnesota itself in the portal this offseason.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis