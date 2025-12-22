Cade Tyson scores 24 as Gophers crush Campbell for 7th win

Cade Tyson, the Big Ten's leading scorer, led Minnesota with 24 points in a 78-50 win over Campbell at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Tyson entered the game averaging 22.6 points per game to lead the conference. He is one of only five players in the Big Ten scoring at least 20.0 points per game, with the others being Northwestern's Nick Martinelli (21.9), USC's Chad Baker-Mazara (21.5), Ohio State's Bruce Thornton (21.2), and Wisconsin's Nick Boyd (20.1.

Of the 35 players in the country averaging at least 20 points per game, Tyson ranks third, trailing only Kansas State's P.J. Haggerty (22.8) and Duke freshman phenom Cameron Boozer (23.3).

After his 24-point effort Sunday against Campbell, Tyson's average is up to 22.7.

Tyson led a balanced Minnesota attack, as all five starters scored in double figures. That was key, considering the bench produced only two points in 49 combined minutes, including Kai Shinholster and Grayson Grove going scoreless in 23 and 21 minutes, respectively. That said, Grove didn't attempt a shot, while Shinholster only took three shots.

Isaac Asuma finished with 15 points, six assists, three steals, and two blocks for the Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 14 points, though foul trouble limited him to only 19 minutes. Langston Reynolds had 12 points and Bobby Durkin scored 11.

The Gophers shot 30 of 52 overall (58%), including 10 of 20 from three-point range.

At 7-5, Minnesota is off until hosting Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday, Dec. 29, followed by the heart of the Big Ten schedule beginning with a game at Northwestern on Saturday, Jan. 3.

