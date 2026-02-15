Minnesota Falls at Washington Without Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

A foot injury prevented Jaylen Crocker-Johnson from playing Saturday night, and the Gophers, who were already severely shorthanded before his injury, couldn't quite keep up in a 69-57 road loss to Washington.

Minnesota played just seven guys, including true freshman Kai Shinholster (7 minutes) and Max Grizzi (10) minutes, who had rarely played this season. That meant another night of a heavy workload for the starting five, and three of the five — Bobby Durkin, Cade Tyson, and Isaac Asuma — played all 40 minutes.

The Gophers actually led 26-25 with 4:46 left in the first half, only to get outscored 14-0 the rest of the half to fall behind 39-26.

Washington grew the lead to as many as 20 points in the second half.

Hannes Steinbach, a freshman from Germany, dominated the Gophers with 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting. The Huskies shot 63% as a team (29 of 46).

The Gophers shot 43% (21 of 49), including a rough night from three-point range, where they were 7 of 28. Tyson led Minnesota with 22 points and 9 rebounds, while Durkin scored 13 and Asuma added 11.

Minnesota has been shorthanded all season with key players suffering season-ending injuries, including original starters Chansey Willis Jr. and Robert Vailhola. B.J. Omot didn't play at all before being ruled out for the season.

The Gophers are now 11-14 overall and 4-10 in the Big Ten. They've lost nine of their last 10, though they could just as easily have won six of those nine games.

Up next: Gophers at Oregon, 9:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

