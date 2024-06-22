Cam Christie dubbed NBA draft's 'sleeper prospect' by scout
If you logged onto ESPN.com Saturday morning, former Gophers guard Cam Christie's face was featured on the site's cover story as NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony questioned if Christie is a 'sleeper prospect' in this year's draft.
Givony identified a sleeper prospect at every position and he chose Christie as this draft's sleeper shooting guard.
"At 6-foot-6 in shoes and with an impressive 190-pound frame that should carry bulk nicely in the long term, Christie's dynamic shot-making stands out for his age," Givony wrote. "He ranks as one of the best off-the-dribble shooters in this class, converting 39% of his pull-ups on the season. He also showed some ability initiating out of pick-and-roll, being tasked with more ballhandling responsibility this season than one might expect, helping him develop into more than just a big-time shooter."
Most mock draft's have Christie landing anywhere from the 20-35 range, but in recent days it seems that he continues to receive some buzz as a potential riser. Last season as a true freshman for the Gophers, he averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 40.3/39.1/79.1 shooting splits.
Givony notes that Christie "is getting looks from almost every team drafting in the 20s," which would include the Minnesota Timberwolves, who own the 27th pick and recently had Christie in for a workout.
"Whichever team drafts him will need to take a long-term view of his development in the next three to five years, and not necessarily what he is right now -- which is, in many ways, the essence of the draft," Givony noted.
Christie is looking to become the first Gophers player selected in the NBA draft since 2020, and the first Gopher to go in the first round since Kris Humphries in 2004.