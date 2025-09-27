Watch: Drake Lindsey deep ball sparks Gophers' first-half turnaround
The Gophers had basically nothing going in the first half against Rutgers on Saturday until a perfect deep ball from Drake Lindsey injected life into the home crowd and sparked a turnaround.
Trailing 14-0 early in the second, Minnesota had been out-gained 191 to 26 and recorded just one first down to Rutgers' 13 across five combined possessions. With the ball at their own 19, Gophers offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. dialed up a shot play. Lindsey dropped back, had good protection, and showed off his arm talent by ripping a perfect bomb to Jalen Smith over the top of the defense.
The ball traveled 50 yards in the air and hit Smith in stride. He then dragged the Rutgers cornerback for another 20-plus yards after first contact before finally going down inside the 5. The end result was a 78-yard gain, marking the Gophers' longest play of the season (and their longest play since an 80-yard run by Darius Taylor against Nevada last September).
A couple plays later, running back Fame Ijeboi punched in a two-yard rushing touchdown to get Minnesota on the board. The Gophers followed that with a Kerry Brown interception and a nicely-placed Lindsey touchdown pass to Le'Meke Brockington to tie the game. They ultimately trailed 21-14 at halftime when this story was published.
The deep ball to Smith and the touchdown to Brockington are a couple examples of Lindsey's high-end arm talent. The redshirt freshman from Arkansas has all kinds of tools at 6'5" and 230 pounds.
Smith has proven to be the top deep threat for Lindsey early this season. In addition to that 78-yard gain, he had a 60-yard touchdown reception in the opener against Buffalo that helped the Gophers pull away and win that game. Smith is also a redshirt freshman, hailing from Mankato, MN, so that connection could be a productive one for several years.
We'll see if the Gophers can overcome a touchdown deficit at halftime and get the job done at Huntington Bank Stadium in the second half. But after things got off to such a miserable start on both sides of the ball for P.J. Fleck's team, the Lindsey deep ball to Smith was a much-needed infusion of momentum that helped the home team get right back into this game.
Lindsey was 8 of 13 for 122 yards and a TD at half. Former Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis was 12 for 20 for 150 yards, 2 TDs, and an interception.
Gophers On SI will have complete coverage of today's game upon its conclusion.