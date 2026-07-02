Coaches, Teammates Are Gushing About Malick Kordel's Potential With Gophers

The Gophers signed five incoming transfers this offseason, but none taller than Malick Kordel. The 7-foot-2 German native has turned heads this summer. Praise has come from head coach Niko Medved, but his teammates' comments might be the most notable.

Minnesota seriously lacked size last season, and it became even more apparent when starting center Robert Vaihola went down with a season-ending injury. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Grayson Grove are back for another season, but Kordel and incoming freshman Chadrack Mpoyi give them a dimension they did not have last season.

Local reporters were impressed by Kordel's sheer size at an open practice on Tuesday. His teammates might be even more impressed when asked which newcomers have caught their eye the most this summer.

"The main one is Malick. He's the one that came in, and he really wants to work. He's learning a lot. He really didn't get a good opportunity back at Michigan... We believe in him; he's a good guy, he plays hard, he wants to do the right thing. So I feel like he has come in and given the most spark, for sure," Crocker-Johnson said.

Kordel began playing organized basketball in 2021, and he's improving every year. He's currently 22 years old, and he came to college basketball last season after playing professionally in Germany. He was stuck behind arguably the best backcourt in college basketball last season at Michigan, led by Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Kordel has played just 58 total minutes of college basketball, so it's hard to gauge what his true potential could be with the Gophers. Ultimately, his size is something that Minnesota did not have last season, and his teammates have been impressed.

"Big fella, Malick, he has been killing it. Big, 7'2", super physical. He has been good for us so far," Isaac Asuma said. "I've actually never [played with] a lob threat like him. [Grayson Grove] was probably the closest one, maybe [Parker Fox], but that was towards the end of his career; he wasn't getting up like that. He has been great to play with. It's an adjustment, throwing the low bounce pass to the up top, but it has been great."

It sounds like the Gophers' preffered starting frontcourt will be Crocker-Johnson and Kordel. Crocker-Johnson has the potential to be one of the best post players in the Big Ten, but Kordel is still a bit of a wildcard. His shot blocking and lob catching feel like two traits that will translate quickly to a Big Ten court. If he provides more than that, Minnesota could have one of the most dangerous frontcourts in the conference.