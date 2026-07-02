Gophers Teammates Believe Kyan Evans Is Primed for a Bounceback Year

North Carolina transfer guard Kyan Evans was Minnesota's big swing addition in the offseason. It's obvious that his former head coach, Niko Medved, believes he can regain the form he had at Colorado State, but do his new teammates?

Evans was one of the most intriguing players in the transfer portal after he starred for the Rams during their 2024-25 March Madness run. He scored 23 points in their 12-5 upset win over Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and he looked like a future star at a bigger program. He averaged 10.6 points per game as a sophomore, but most impressively, he shot 44.6% from three on 4.4 attempts per game.

After Medved left Fort Collins for the Twin Cities, Evans landed at North Carolina in the transfer portal. He struggled with the Tar Heels, averaging just 4.0 points and 2.5 assists per game. The potential he showed at Colorado State looked like a distant memory, and he essentially fell out of UNC's rotation by the end of the season.

It was clear that North Carolina was the wrong fit, and Evans is now reuniting with Medved for his fourth season of college basketball at Minnesota. He's also reuniting with Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, who was his Colorado State teammate for that magical postseason run in 2024-25.

UNC basketball guard Kyan Evans discusses joining the Tar Heels during a press conference at the Smith Center on Sept. 10, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He needs someone that belives in him, and just a good opportunity to really showcase his talents. We saw him two years ago, what he's capable of doing. He just needs that spark again, so I feel like this group really believes in him, and we're going to strive to make him great," Crocker-Johnson told the media on Tuesday.

"Me and him, we'll work on each other's game all the time. We'll work out with each other, just working on each other's chemistry. But I feel like it's still there for sure."

Crocker-Johnson and Evans were key parts of Colorado State's run to the Mountain West conference tournament title and NCAA Tournament run. They'll look to find that magic this season at Minnesota, but it will be with a new cast of characters. One key piece will be Evans' new backcourt parter Isaac Asuma.

"He can really shoot it. He knows the offense; he has played in it for two years. He's going to be a great teammate. I am excited to play with him," Asuma said when asked about Evans.

It's one thing for a coach to speak glowingly of a player he has already coached for two seasons, but it's clear that Evans' Gophers teammates are confident in his potential for 2026-27. If Evans is close to the production he had as a sophomore, Minnesota's ceiling will rise dramatically.