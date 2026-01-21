Did Refs Miss a Goaltend on Key Play in Gophers' Loss to Ohio State?

With around 15 seconds left in a tie game between Minnesota and Ohio State on Tuesday night, Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. missed a pull-up jumper from the top of the key. Cade Tyson secured the rebound for the Gophers, then dished an outlet pass to Langston Reynolds.

The veteran guard pushed the tempo up the floor. And when two Buckeyes shifted slightly towards Jaylen Crocker-Johnson on the wing instead of stepping up to stop the ball, Reynolds realized he had an open lane to the hoop. So he took it. He kept his foot on the gas and went up for a slightly contested layup that would've given Minnesota the lead with five seconds to play.

Despite Reynolds getting all the way to the rim, the shot didn't fall. Isaac Asuma's hustle created one more look for the Gophers, but Tyson's off-balance corner three was nowhere close. The Gophers went on to lose by eight in overtime. They've now lost four consecutive Big Ten games after a 3-1 start, which stings even more because they were either tied or had the lead in the final ten seconds of regulation in three of those four losses.

Langston Reynolds after missing a would-be game-winning layup in the final seconds of regulation. | Big Ten Network

The result is the result, but the Reynolds play deserves another look. Ohio State big man Amare Bynum's left hand appeared to come awfully close to making contact with the basketball when it was above the cylinder. Big Ten Network play-by-play announcer Jack Kizer didn't say "Reynolds misses," he said "Swatted away!" Is it possible the referees missed a goaltend that would've given the Gophers a likely victory?

It's very difficult to tell whether or not Bynum made contact with the basketball. After the play happened live, the BTN broadcast only showed one replay angle from the baseline. And with the bottom of the backboard obscuring the ball and Bynum's hand, all we can do is guess.

Some Gophers fans are convinced it was a goaltend. Bynum's hand was certainly close. It's also possible Bynum missed by an inch or two and the shot simply hit the back of the rim and bounced off. Take a look for yourself:

Yes it definitely was. Watch the ball go back up after it's coming down off the backboard. pic.twitter.com/fO4Yuh6TNF — Whitney Weeks (@TheWeeksy) January 21, 2026

I thought that Langston Reynolds miss may have been a goal tend but the Buckeye must have missed it. Would have been nice to see a replay that showed it to cure my curiosity — Ryan James (@RyanJamesMN) January 21, 2026

I can't find a replay of Minnesota's final possession in regulation. It looked like Amare Bynum hit the ball on the Langston Reynolds drive and I wondered about a goaltend. Did they say anything on the broadcast? — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 21, 2026

Afterwards, head coach Niko Medved said he had not seen a replay of the play. "My staff told me we had it point-blank at the rim," he said. "It's too bad. It would have been an incredible way to win."

Indeed it would've. Instead, goaltend or no goaltend, Reynolds missed and the Gophers lost. It's been that kind of stretch for Minnesota.

"The good news is we are right there," Medved said, "but we’ve had a few of these (close games) and we need to find a way to pull these out."

Next up for the Gophers is a home game against No. 7 Nebraska on Saturday.

More Gophers hoops