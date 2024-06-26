Few Gophers get drafted and even fewer stick on an NBA roster
On Wednesday night Cam Christie is looking to become the first Gophers men's basketball player selected in the first round of the NBA draft since Kris Humphries in 2004. Whether he goes in the first or second round, he will be only the fifth Gopher drafted since 2000.
Not only that, but Christie simply making a roster in 2024-25 will make him one of only two former Gophers on an NBA team. The lone former Gopher currently on a roster is Amir Coffey of the Clippers, who went undrafted after starring at the U of M from 2016 to 2019.
Daniel Oturu (No. 33 in 2020)
The most recent Gophers' draft pick was Minneapolis, Minn. native Daniel Oturu in 2020. In the pre-draft process, he was rumored to be a first-round pick after averaging 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in his sophomore season at Minnesota. He slid into the second round where the Timberwolves drafted him and traded his rights to the Clippers on draft night. He struggled to stay on an NBA roster and he is currently playing for Anadolu Efes in Turkey.
Kris Humphries (No. 14 in 2004)
The former Hopkins High School standout was the Gophers' last first-round pick 20 years ago. He averaged 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game in his lone college season. He was the last pick of the lottery by the Utah Jazz in 2004, though it wasn't until his ninth year in the NBA that he broke out, starting ever game and averaging 13.8 points and 11 rebounds per game for the New Jersey Nets. He is one of the program's most successful professional players in this millennium.
Rick Rickert (No. 55 in 2003)
As another Minnesota native, Rickert averaged 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in his two-year Gophers career. He was drafted late in the second round by the hometown Timberwolves but failed to make the team or play in a single NBA regular season game. He went on to have a 15-year professional career overseas and retired from basketball in 2018.
Joel Pryzbilla (No. 9 in 2000)
Rounding out a list of four Minnesota natives, Pryzbilla played two seasons with the Gophers, averaging 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in his college career. He was drafted by the Rockets with the No. 9 overall pick but then traded to the Bucks on draft night. He went on to have a successful 15-year NBA career where he made nearly $45 million.