Cam Christie snubbed from NBA All-Summer League teams
Former Gophers standout Cam Christie had a great Summer League in his second go-around with the Clippers. He averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 41.2/32.2/78.8 shooting splits, but he was not named to one of the two NBA 2K26 All-Summer League teams. Was he snubbed?
Christie turns 20 years old at the end of the month, and his Summer League performance was great for his NBA development, but an eight-point performance against the Lakers on July 14 severly hurt his chances of winding up on either the first or second team.
Related: Gophers portal profile: Will Langston Reynolds start or come off the bench?
The former Minnesota wing had an All-Summer-League-type run this year in Vegas, but you would have to knock someone off one of the teams to make room for him, which might be hard ot justify.
The only player to average fewer points per game than Christie on either the first or second team was Hornets guard Kon Knueppel. He averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 40.6/34.3/73.7 shooting splits, which on paper, is worse than Christie, but Charlotte took home the Summer League championship, which probably gave him the advantage.
After adding Chris Paul, Brook Lopez and Bradley Beal this offseason, the Clippers are one of the oldest teams in the NBA. Therefore, Christie is probably still one year away from having a significant role in their everyday rotation. But he did prove that he is not far off from finally getting his real NBA shot.
Christie and Jamison Battle are currently the only two former Gophers players with a guaranteed NBA contract. Longtime Clippers wing Amir Coffey is currently an unrestricted free agent, so some might consider Christie the only former Minnesota player in the league.