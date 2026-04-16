Gophers Add Former MN Gatorade Player of the Year Nolan Groves in Transfer Portal

Texas Tech transfer guard Nolan Groves announced his commitment to the Gophers on Wednesday, following a visit to the program this week.

"COMING HOME #SkiUMah," he captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Texas Tech guard Nolan Groves has officially committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-5, he’ll be the first MN Gatorade POTY (2025) to play for the Gophers since Joe Coleman in 2011. https://t.co/hMDx3ZDtqg pic.twitter.com/LCX9s7kLnA — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 16, 2026

Groves was originally committed to Yale before a standout senior season at Orono High School. He averaged 34.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game, en route to winning the 2025 Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year. The big schools came calling, and he reopened his recruitment.

Minnesota pursued Groves as a high school prospect last offseason, but Niko Medved was just recently hired. Wisconsin was also interested, but Texas Tech came in with an offer he couldn't refuse. He played his freshman season for the Red Raiders and averaged just 5.7 minutes per game on a loaded roster.

Groves showcased his versatility and toughness as a 6-foot-5 guard, with 17 rebounds in his first college game against Lindenwood. He later played a significant role against Duke, which helped Texas Tech knock off the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils.

The Gatorade Player of the Year is awarded to the state's top player regardless of class, which is different from the traditional Mr. Basketball. Groves is the first player to win the award who will play for the Gophers since Joe Coleman's senior season at Hopkins in 2011. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, and he's Minnesota's first portal addition of the offseason.

Groves is an elite rebounder, despite being relatively undersized. He has shown very similar traits to former local Minnesota high school star David Roddy, whom Medved coached at Colorado State. Groves was buried on Texas Tech's bench by the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see what his production could look like in a new role.

Isaac Asuma returns as a potential lead guard for Minnesota in 2026-27, but the rest of the back court outlook is wide open. Kai Shinholster and former walk-on Max Lorenson might be the only other returners. East Ridge High School star Cedric Tomes will join the team as a true freshman.

The Gophers will make a few more portal moves this offseason, but Groves should have the opportunity for a bounce back season right away as a sophomore. His commitment to the Gophers might not garner national headlines, but it's one that will pay off for the program in the long run.