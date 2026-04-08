The Simple Recruiting Pitch Niko Medved Can Sell to Nolan Groves

Texas Tech transfer guard Nolan Groves is near the top of Minnesota's transfer portal wishlist. Niko Medved can use the development of another former Minnesota high school standout as evidence in his pursuit of Groves. Here's why.

Medved had an impressive developmental track record at Colorado State. It's hard to find a more impressive story than former Breck School star David Roddy turning into a first-round pick in Fort Collins. His path from Minnesota high school stardom to being the No. 1 option on an NCAA Tournament team should be the image being sold to Groves right now.

Roddy is listed at 6-foot-5, and he was a dominant rebounder at the high school level with 16.6 per game as a senior. At 6-foot-5, Groves is probably a more gifted scorer, but he's also a great rebounder for his size. He averaged 8.5 per game as a senior at Orono High School, and he had 17 rebounds in his first college game against Lindenwood as a true freshman.

It's certainly not a one-for-one comparison, but there are a lot of similarities between Groves and Roddy's games. For example, Roddy was listed as 255 pounds on the Colorado State website, and Groves was listed at 205 pounds last season at Texas Tech.

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For the advantage Groves might have as a shooter, Roddy is probably a better rebounder. Ultimately, they both have the size of a shooting guard, but they play more like a small forward or power forward. They're both tremendous rebounders for their size, and they can arguably guard one through five.

Roddy averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as a senior at Colorado State. The Rams went 25-6 that season, which earned them a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Everyone tends to point out the 17 rebounds Groves recorded in the season-opener, but his most impressive performance might've been on Dec. 20 against Duke. Texas Tech used Groves as a primary defender on Cameron Boozer at multiple different points in the game, and the Red Raiders were just one of three teams to beat the Blue Devils in 2025-26.

It sounds like Wisconsin might end up being the Gophers' top competition in recruiting Groves out of the transfer portal. In the modern era of college sports, you never know what might just come down to financial compensation. Ultimately, Roddy's development is a weapon that Medved should use in hopes of luring Groves back to Minnesota.

No two players are ever the same, but there are a lot of similarities between both situations. Groves has an intresting skillset that Medved and his staff might be able to use.