Gophers announce official 2024-25 men's basketball roster
Twelve of the 16 players on the roster were at different schools last season.
After a tumultuous offseason that saw the Gophers lose six players to the transfer portal and one to the NBA draft, the men's basketball team announced its official 2024-25 roster on Monday. With two incoming freshmen, seven transfers and two new non-scholarship players, Minnesota will have a 16-player roster that looks entirely different from 2023-24.
Frank Mitchell, forward (No. 00)
- Grade: Junior
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Previous school: Canisius
Isaac Asuma, guard (No. 1)
- Grade: Freshman
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Previous school: Cherry High School
Mike Mitchell Jr., guard (No. 2)
- Grade: Senior
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Previous school: returning
Dawson Garcia, forward (No. 3)
- Grade: Senior
- Height: 6-foot-11
- Previous school: returning
Kadyn Betts, forward (No. 4)
- Grade: Redshirt sophomore
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Previous school: returning
Trey Edmonds, forward/center (No. 5)
- Grade: Senior
- Height: 6-foot-10
- Previous school: UTSA
Caleb Williams, guard (No. 6)
- Grade: Senior
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Previous school: Macalester
Max Sheradin, guard (No. 7)
- Grade: Sophomore
- Height: 6-feet
- Previous school: St. Monica Prep (walk-on)
Grayson Grove, forward (No. 10)
- Grade: Freshman
- Height: 6-foot-9
- Previous school: Alexandria High School
Femi Odukale, guard (No. 11)
- Grade: Senior
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Previous school: New Mexico State
Erick Reader, forward (No. 12)
- Grade: Sophomore
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Previous school: returning (walk-on)
Parker Fox, forward (No. 23)
- Grade: Redshirt senior
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Previous school: returning
Brennan Rigsby, guard (No. 24)
- Grade: Senior
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Previous school: Oregon
Lu'Cye Patterson, guard (No. 25)
- Grade: Senior
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Previous school: Charlotte
Tyler Cochran, guard (No. 28)
- Grade: Redshirt senior
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Previous school: Toledo
Lincoln Meister, forward (No. 54)
- Grade: Senior
- Height: 6-foot-9
- Previous school: Minnesota Duluth (walk-on)
