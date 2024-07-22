All Gophers

Gophers announce official 2024-25 men's basketball roster

Twelve of the 16 players on the roster were at different schools last season.

Tony Liebert

Mar 6, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Parker Fox (23) shoots as Indiana Hoosiers forward Anthony Walker (4) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
After a tumultuous offseason that saw the Gophers lose six players to the transfer portal and one to the NBA draft, the men's basketball team announced its official 2024-25 roster on Monday. With two incoming freshmen, seven transfers and two new non-scholarship players, Minnesota will have a 16-player roster that looks entirely different from 2023-24.

Frank Mitchell, forward (No. 00)

  • Grade: Junior
  • Height: 6-foot-8
  • Previous school: Canisius

Isaac Asuma, guard (No. 1)

  • Grade: Freshman
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Previous school: Cherry High School

Mike Mitchell Jr., guard (No. 2)

  • Grade: Senior
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Previous school: returning

Dawson Garcia, forward (No. 3)

  • Grade: Senior
  • Height: 6-foot-11
  • Previous school: returning

Kadyn Betts, forward (No. 4)

  • Grade: Redshirt sophomore
  • Height: 6-foot-8
  • Previous school: returning

Trey Edmonds, forward/center (No. 5)

  • Grade: Senior
  • Height: 6-foot-10
  • Previous school: UTSA

Caleb Williams, guard (No. 6)

  • Grade: Senior
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Previous school: Macalester

Max Sheradin, guard (No. 7)

  • Grade: Sophomore
  • Height: 6-feet
  • Previous school: St. Monica Prep (walk-on)

Grayson Grove, forward (No. 10)

  • Grade: Freshman
  • Height: 6-foot-9
  • Previous school: Alexandria High School

Femi Odukale, guard (No. 11)

  • Grade: Senior
  • Height: 6-foot-6
  • Previous school: New Mexico State

Erick Reader, forward (No. 12)

  • Grade: Sophomore
  • Height: 6-foot-8
  • Previous school: returning (walk-on)

Parker Fox, forward (No. 23)

  • Grade: Redshirt senior
  • Height: 6-foot-8
  • Previous school: returning

Brennan Rigsby, guard (No. 24)

  • Grade: Senior
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Previous school: Oregon

Lu'Cye Patterson, guard (No. 25)

  • Grade: Senior
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Previous school: Charlotte

Tyler Cochran, guard (No. 28)

  • Grade: Redshirt senior
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Previous school: Toledo

Lincoln Meister, forward (No. 54)

  • Grade: Senior
  • Height: 6-foot-9
  • Previous school: Minnesota Duluth (walk-on)
