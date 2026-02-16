Gophers Finally Crack AP Top 25 Amid Eight-Game Tear

Gophers women's basketball was surprisingly left off last week's AP Top 25 poll, but they finally got some national respect this week with a ranking at No. 23.

Back in the AP Top 25

Minnesota was technically the 26th-ranked team in the country last week, as the top team in the others receiving votes category. It jumped (BLANK) spots this week to No. 23. The Gophers were ranked 23rd at one point last season, and 23rd in the 2019-20 season. They are the seventh Big Ten team ranked in this week's poll. They will have a huge week against No. 10 Ohio State and No. 18 Michigan State at the Barn on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

BREAKING: Gophers WBB has finally cracked the AP Poll at No. 23.



Now a 6-seed on latest ESPN Bracketology

The Gophers have jumped one seed line in ESPN's latest Bracketology projections for the fourth straight week. They're slated as a sixth seed and projected to face Columbia in the first round, which is currently in first place in the Ivy League standings. With three Quad 1 games remaining on their regular-season schedule, they could quickly jump into the discussion for a four seed, which would mean they could host their first and second-round games.

NET ranking jumps to No. 9



The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings is the number one tool used to seed teams for the NCAA Tournament. Minnesota saw its ranking increase from No. 10 to No. 9 after picking up a Quad 1 win over Nebraska on Thursday and a 23-point blowout win over Wisconsin on Sunday. The Gophers' high ranking gives them a great chance to quickly rise up the NCAA Tournament seed line if they end the regular season strongly.

Big Ten tournament outlook

Minnesota is now 20-6 on the season, and 11-4 in Big Ten play, but it's still half a game behind Iowa for a double bye in the Big Ten tournament. The Gophers are currently fifth in the conference standings. They could realistically climb as high as third, depending on how they finish the regular season.

Big Ten Tournament projections as of Feb. 16. | Picture via: bball.notnothing.net

The Gophers haven't played in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament since 2018, when they were the four seed, and made it all the way to the semifinals. No matter how they finish the regular season, they will have a positive outlook heading into this year's event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 4 to March 8.

