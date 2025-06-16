Gophers are 'working hard' to add another neutral game to non-conference schedule
The Gophers' non-conference scheduling over the past few seasons has been among the worst in power conference college basketball. Between a return game against Missouri and a confirmed place in the Acrisure Series tournament, their 2025 schedule is coming together, but they might be looking to add another big game.
New Gophers head coach Niko Medved recently spoke to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein and confirmed Minnesota is looking to add a neutral game to its non-conference schedule for 2025.
"We're really working hard trying to find another neutral game that we can play against a great opponent. We really need to do that," Medved said. "It's difficult, this late in the game with dates and everything, but we're really trying to find one more neutral game against a really, really good opponent. It's going to be great for us."
Minnesota has eight unconfirmed games on it's typical 11-game 2025 non-conference schedule.
- Nov. 8: Alcorn State
- Nov. 15: Wisconsin-Green Bay
- Nov. ?: Missouri
- Nov. ?: Chicago State
- Nov. 25-26: Acrisure Series
- Nov. 25-26: Acrisure Series
- Dec. 21: Campbell
- Dec. 29: Fairleigh Dickinson
"We still got a little work to do in the non-conference schedule. But, hopefully moving forward for us, we're going to be able to find that right mix of having challenging games, your MTEs obviously are critical," Medved continued. "Maybe starting a series with a real quality opponent and some of those one-off neutrals have gotta be great for us."
A neutral site game against a power conference oponent or great mid-major program would be a much needed boost to their non-conference slate. It sounds like the Gophers' first meeting with St. Thomas as Division I programs will not happen this year, but any test against a potential tournament team would be a huge step in the right direction.