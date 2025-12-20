Why the Gophers can’t afford to overlook Campbell in penultimate nonconference game

Minnesota welcomes Campbell University to Williams Arena on Sunday evening for its penultimate nonconference game of the season. The Fighting Camels will carry a 5-6 overall record into the showdown. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, December 21

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Radio: KTLK (103.5FM & AM 1130)

First-year head coach John Andrzejek

Campbell hired Andrzejek as its new head coach in the offseason. He was a lead assistant on Florida's staff under Todd Golden from 2023 to 2025. At 32 years old, he's viewed as one of the best young coaches in the sport. They've been tested early and often this season with notable nonconference games against Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Penn State and Gonzaga.

Dec 17, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Campbell Fighting Camels head coach John Andrzejek looks on against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Fighting Camels were voted to finish seventh out of 13 in the preseason Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) coaches poll. Their wins have come over Western Michigan, an NAIA school, Mid-Atlantic Christian, UT Arlington, Division III Virginia Lynchburg and Ball State. Their only loss against a non-power conference team came at Weber State on Nov. 19.

Players to know

Campbell has an efficeint offense with four players averaging more than 10 points per game. Senior guard DJ Smith leads the team with 19.4 points per game on 38.1% shooting from the field, 34.7% from beyond the arc and 86.1% from the free throw line. He began his career at Little Rock, transferred to Bowling Green, then Robert Morris, and this year is his first at Campbell.

Dec 17, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Campbell Fighting Camels fan holds a sign during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Lithuania native Dovydas Butka is second on the team with 16.6 points per game, followed by Chris Fields Jr. at 13.3 and Jeremiah Johnson at 10.7. The Fighting Camels are a balanced team with a lot of offensive firepower.

Prediction

According to KenPom.com's ratings, Campbell is the best nonconference team to play at Williams Arena this season. Currently at No. 217 in the country, the next closest is Green Bay at No. 266. Sunday will still be a Quad 4 game for Minnesota, but the Fighting Camels are a much stiffer test than teams like Alcorn State, Gardner-Webb, Texas Southern or Chicago State.

Campbell played West Virginia and Penn State tough with a pair of single-digit losses on the road. I expect a similar hard-fought game against the Gophers. They should have no issue picking up a win, but they're going to have to earn it.

Score: Minnesota 80, Campbell 70

