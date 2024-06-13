Gophers basketball expected to host 4-star prospect next week
IMG Academy standout 2025 forward Amari Allen has scheduled an official visit with the Gophers for early next week, according to 247Sports' Ryan James.
Listed at 6-foot-7, 180 pounds, Allen is a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, but he transferred to powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to play high school basketball. He is a consensus four-star recruit and already holds an official offer from the Gophers.
He is expected to visit the College of Charleston later this month, while Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Purdue are also possibilities, according to the report.
The Gophers are still looking for their first commitment in the class of 2025. Allen now joins West Fargo, North Dakota big man Tommy Ahneman, who visited the program earlier this month, as two of Minnesota's primary targets.