Gophers drain three buzzer beaters in blowout win over Marquette

Minnesota pulled something off you don't see every night.

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Grace Grocholski (25) shoots during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Grace Grocholski (25) shoots during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The Gophers made a statement in Wednesday's blowout win over Marquette at home. It came with buzzer beaters at the end of the first, second and third quarters.

Minnesota closed the first half on a 7-0 run to go up 22-12. Junior guard Grace Grocholski drained a stepback three before the buzzer.

The Gophers continued to roll in the second quarter. Tori McKinney found true freshman Makena Christian for another buzzer-beating three to go up 45-26 before the half.

Grocholski did it again to finish the third quarter, which expanded the Gophers' lead to 67-35.

If you had a quarter for every time Minnesota had a buzzer-beater three on Tuesday night, you'd have three quarters. That's not a lot of quarters, but it's weird that it happened three times.

The Gophers' game against Marquette was their first against a Power Conference opponent this season. They delivered with a dominating performance for all four quarters.

