Gophers drain three buzzer beaters in blowout win over Marquette
The Gophers made a statement in Wednesday's blowout win over Marquette at home. It came with buzzer beaters at the end of the first, second and third quarters.
Minnesota closed the first half on a 7-0 run to go up 22-12. Junior guard Grace Grocholski drained a stepback three before the buzzer.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
The Gophers continued to roll in the second quarter. Tori McKinney found true freshman Makena Christian for another buzzer-beating three to go up 45-26 before the half.
Grocholski did it again to finish the third quarter, which expanded the Gophers' lead to 67-35.
If you had a quarter for every time Minnesota had a buzzer-beater three on Tuesday night, you'd have three quarters. That's not a lot of quarters, but it's weird that it happened three times.
The Gophers' game against Marquette was their first against a Power Conference opponent this season. They delivered with a dominating performance for all four quarters.