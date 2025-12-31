5 most intriguing games left on Minnesota’s Big Ten schedule
Nonconference play is officially in the rearview, and Minnesota's first Big Ten game of 2026 will be on Saturday against Northwestern on the road. With 18 conference games left on the scheduled, let's look the top five.
Tuesday, Jan. 6: vs. Iowa (7 p.m. CT)
The Gophers' first home game of 2026 will tell us a lot about the rest of the season. First-year Iowa head coach Ben McCollum will come to the Barn for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 6, and he'll likely bring a top-25 Hawkeyes squad with him. An early win over a rival could kickstart an exciting run in conference play for Minnesota.
Tuesday, Jan. 13 vs. Wisconsin (6 p.m.)
Niko Medved's first test of the Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry as a head coach will come on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at the Barn. The Badgers are led by veteran guard duo Nick Boyd and John Blackwell, and they have an NCAA Tournament-caliber roster once again. Even a split against Wisconsin and Iowa at home would seem like a win for the Gophers. Minnesota is looking for its first win over Wisconsin since 2020.
Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Nebraska (11 a.m.)
Minnesota's first Saturday home game of 2026 will come against one of the biggest surprise teams in college basketball. Nebraska has started the season 13-0, and Fred Hoiberg might have one of the best-ever teams in Lincoln. It's scheduled for an 11 a.m. tip-off, but it could be a great atmosphere at Williams Arena.
Wednesday, Feb. 4: vs. Michigan State (6 p.m.)
Tom Izzo and the Spartans have one of the best teams in the Big Ten once again. They're a balanced, veteran-laden team led by Jaxon Koehler and Coen Carr. They'll come to the Barn in early February, and it will be a great chance for Minnesota to earn another top-25 win.
Saturday, Feb. 28: vs. UCLA (1 p.m.)
UCLA will come to the Barn for the first time since 1969 in late February. Mick Cronin's squad has had an up-and-down start to the season, but they'll be firmly in the NCAA Tournament discussion in March. Minnesota had great success in Los Angeles last season, but this year, they will host both USC and UCLA. Both teams will be floating around the top-25 all season, so it will be two great opportunities for resume-building wins.
