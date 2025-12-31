5 most intriguing games left on Minnesota’s Big Ten schedule

Nonconference play is officially in the rearview, and Minnesota's first Big Ten game of 2026 will be on Saturday against Northwestern on the road. With 18 conference games left on the scheduled, let's look the top five.

Tuesday, Jan. 6: vs. Iowa (7 p.m. CT)

The Gophers' first home game of 2026 will tell us a lot about the rest of the season. First-year Iowa head coach Ben McCollum will come to the Barn for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 6, and he'll likely bring a top-25 Hawkeyes squad with him. An early win over a rival could kickstart an exciting run in conference play for Minnesota.

Dec 29, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum looks on during the game against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Tuesday, Jan. 13 vs. Wisconsin (6 p.m.)

Niko Medved's first test of the Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry as a head coach will come on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at the Barn. The Badgers are led by veteran guard duo Nick Boyd and John Blackwell, and they have an NCAA Tournament-caliber roster once again. Even a split against Wisconsin and Iowa at home would seem like a win for the Gophers. Minnesota is looking for its first win over Wisconsin since 2020.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks with guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of their game Friday, December 19, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Villanova beat Wisconsin 76-66 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Nebraska (11 a.m.)

Minnesota's first Saturday home game of 2026 will come against one of the biggest surprise teams in college basketball. Nebraska has started the season 13-0, and Fred Hoiberg might have one of the best-ever teams in Lincoln. It's scheduled for an 11 a.m. tip-off, but it could be a great atmosphere at Williams Arena.

Dec 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) shoots the ball against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Wednesday, Feb. 4: vs. Michigan State (6 p.m.)

Tom Izzo and the Spartans have one of the best teams in the Big Ten once again. They're a balanced, veteran-laden team led by Jaxon Koehler and Coen Carr. They'll come to the Barn in early February, and it will be a great chance for Minnesota to earn another top-25 win.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Oakland during the first half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday, Feb. 28: vs. UCLA (1 p.m.)

UCLA will come to the Barn for the first time since 1969 in late February. Mick Cronin's squad has had an up-and-down start to the season, but they'll be firmly in the NCAA Tournament discussion in March. Minnesota had great success in Los Angeles last season, but this year, they will host both USC and UCLA. Both teams will be floating around the top-25 all season, so it will be two great opportunities for resume-building wins.

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the second half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

