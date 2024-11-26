Gophers grind out another narrow nonconference win over Central Michigan
The Gophers struggled against an inferior nonconference opponent at the Barn again on Monday night, but they were able to squeak by and pick up their third-straight win 68-65.
With Mike Mitchell Jr. out again, Minnesota rolled with the same starting lineup for the fourth-straight game, but the bench shined once again in the first half. Brennan Rigsby picked up two quick fouls and true freshman Isaac Asuma checked at the 17:34 mark and he didn't leave the floor.
Asuma had his hand prints all over the game and looked like a seasoned veteran. He had six points, four rebounds and four assists. Big man Frank Mitchell was in a head-to-head battle with Central Michigan's Ugnius Jarusevicus who led all scorers with 13 first-half points, as the Chippewas gave Minnesota all it could handle.
The Gophers had eight first-half turnovers and Central Michigan took advantage. Things were tied up at 34 after 20 minutes of play. Minnesota was getting beat at its own game. The second half continued to be the same offensive struggle. Central Michigan was fine with playing slow and continued to out-physical the Gophers, out-rebounding them 36-34.
Lu'Cye Patterson put together his most effective offensive game in a Minnesota uniform with 19 points on 6-15 shooting from the field and the Gophers leaned on him more than usual, but Dawson Garcia was able to ice the game down the stretch with a game-high 22 points. The Gophers held on 69-65.
The Chippewas are a team that lost to Stony Brook at home this season and they haven't played in the NCAA Tournament in more than 20 years, so they're far from the class of the mid-major level. Every team goes through its ups and downs, but the fact that Minnesota continues to struggle so much at home against mediocre opponents raises as much concern as wins can.
The Gophers will now prepare for the ESPN Events Invitational later this week in Orlando Fla. They will tip things off on Thanksgiving day against Wichita State and then play Florida or Wake Forest on Friday depending on the results of both games. It will be Minnesota's stiffest test of the season to date.