Gophers' Isaac Asuma ranked as No. 9 PG in the country
247sports released its final 2024 prospect rankings earlier this week, and incoming Gophers freshman Isaac Asuma was ranked as the No. 9 point guard and the No. 97 overall player.
The Cherry High School star is coming off a senior season in which he led his school to its first ever 2A Boys' Basketball State Championship. He was also a finalist for Minnesota Mr. Basketball, but ultimately lost the award to Creighton-commit Jackson McAndrew.
Asuma, listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds has a chance to contribute very early in his Gophers' career, as last year's starting point guard Elijah Hawkins shockingly entered the transfer portal and is now at Texas Tech.
Minnesota lacks a true PG on its roster outside of Asuma. Ben Johnson and his staff will likely add another player at the position from the transfer portal, but he realistically has a chance to be a backup at the position as soon as this year.
The Gophers were one of three Big Ten schools with an incoming point guard in the top 10. Asuma has a chance to be one of the most talented players that Johnson has brought in since taking over the program.