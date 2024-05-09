All Gophers

Gophers' Isaac Asuma ranked as No. 9 PG in the country

Asuma comes to Minnesota as one of the best point guards in the country.

247sports released its final 2024 prospect rankings earlier this week, and incoming Gophers freshman Isaac Asuma was ranked as the No. 9 point guard and the No. 97 overall player.

The Cherry High School star is coming off a senior season in which he led his school to its first ever 2A Boys' Basketball State Championship. He was also a finalist for Minnesota Mr. Basketball, but ultimately lost the award to Creighton-commit Jackson McAndrew.

Asuma, listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds has a chance to contribute very early in his Gophers' career, as last year's starting point guard Elijah Hawkins shockingly entered the transfer portal and is now at Texas Tech.

Minnesota lacks a true PG on its roster outside of Asuma. Ben Johnson and his staff will likely add another player at the position from the transfer portal, but he realistically has a chance to be a backup at the position as soon as this year.

The Gophers were one of three Big Ten schools with an incoming point guard in the top 10. Asuma has a chance to be one of the most talented players that Johnson has brought in since taking over the program.

