Former Gophers guard Elijah Hawkins visits Texas Tech
After shockingly entering the transfer portal last week, Elijah Hawkins has already completed an official visit to Texas Tech.
Hawkins shocked Gophers fans when he decided to leave the program after previously announcing his return earlier in the month. He quickly received interest from over a dozen high-major programs headlined by Kentucky, Villanova and Tennessee.
The nation's second-leader in assists from a season ago, completed his first visit in Lubbock, Texas, seeing the Red Raiders' program over the weekend.
Texas Tech is led by second-year head coach Grant McCasland, who made a trip to the NCAA Tournament as a 6th seed in his first year at the helm. Their starting point guard Pop Isaacs has transfered to Creighton, so Hawkins could act as a replacement.
The smoke connecting Hawkins to Kentucky remains very loud and his recruitment is likely far from over. The Gophers are now in the market for a starting point guard themselves as their floor general from a season ago continues to look for a new home.