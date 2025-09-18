Gophers land 6-foot-10 California big man in 2026 class
The Gophers added a commitment from three-star California big man Chadrack Mpoyi on Thursday night. He is their third verbal commitment in the class of 2026.
"Next chapter 💛♥️ #goldgophers #commited," Mpoyi posted on Instagram.
Towering at 6-foot-10, Mpoyi was offered by the Gophers on July 2 during an efficient AAU summer with All In Elite on the UAA circuit. He's also received offers from UC Santa Barbara, Utah State, Utah, East Carolina, Loyola Marymount and Cal, all since June.
He was one of three 2026 recruits on campus for an official visit with the Gophers during the football team's openeing week. Quinn Costello committed to Michigan earlier this week, Lucas Morillo remains uncommitted and Mpoyi has now found a home with the Gophers. He took other official visits to UC Santa Barabara, Oregon State and Utah State.
Minnesota's current roster lacks frontcourt size, with only one player taller than 6-foot-8 (Nehemiah Turner). Adding Mpoyi gives the Gophers a developmental big man with intriguing potential. The latest 247Sports Composite rankings have him as the 151st-best player in the class of 2026.
Mpoyi joins a pair of in-state recruits, Nolen Anderson from Wayzata, and Cedric Tomes from East Ridge as the third verbal commitment for the Gophers in the class of 2026. Three commitmemts have given the Gophers a leg up, but their class currently ranks as the sixth-best in the country according to 247Sports.