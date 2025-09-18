Gophers land 6-foot-10 California big man in 2026 class

BREAKING: 2026 (Irvine, Calif.) 3⭐️ C Chadrack Mpoyi (@chadrack_13) has verbally committed to Minnesota via his IG.



Standing at 6-foot-10, he chose UMN over top offers from Cal, Utah St and Oregon State. 151st-ranked player in the country per 247Sports Composite.… pic.twitter.com/OfvjWpPo7f