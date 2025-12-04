Gophers fans storm the court after upset win over No. 22 Indiana

The Gophers welcomed a Power Conference team to Williams Arena for the first time this season, and they delivered a 73-64 upset win over No. 22 Indiana. The crowd would loud and proud all evening, which eventually resulted in a court storm.

Gophers knock off No. 22 Indiana for the first ranked-win of the Niko Medved era and the home crowd storms the court.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/bDyz5AvFxU — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) December 4, 2025

Storming the court is always a decisive topic, but Indiana entered the game with a 7-0 record, and nationally ranked. Minnesota hasn't had much to cheer about it Niko Medved's first season, so it seems like a warranted decision from the Barnyard.

