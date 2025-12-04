Gophers fans storm the court after upset win over No. 22 Indiana
In this story:
The Gophers welcomed a Power Conference team to Williams Arena for the first time this season, and they delivered a 73-64 upset win over No. 22 Indiana. The crowd would loud and proud all evening, which eventually resulted in a court storm.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Storming the court is always a decisive topic, but Indiana entered the game with a 7-0 record, and nationally ranked. Minnesota hasn't had much to cheer about it Niko Medved's first season, so it seems like a warranted decision from the Barnyard.
More from Gophers On SI
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert