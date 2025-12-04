All Gophers

Gophers fans storm the court after upset win over No. 22 Indiana

The Williams Arena crowd was loud and proud on Wednesday night.
Tony Liebert|
Gophers home crowd after knocking off No. 22 Indiana.
Gophers home crowd after knocking off No. 22 Indiana. | Picture via: @tonyliebert (X)

In this story:

Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Gophers welcomed a Power Conference team to Williams Arena for the first time this season, and they delivered a 73-64 upset win over No. 22 Indiana. The crowd would loud and proud all evening, which eventually resulted in a court storm.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Storming the court is always a decisive topic, but Indiana entered the game with a 7-0 record, and nationally ranked. Minnesota hasn't had much to cheer about it Niko Medved's first season, so it seems like a warranted decision from the Barnyard.

More from Gophers On SI

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Share on XFollow TonyLiebert
Home/Gophers Basketball