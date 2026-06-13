Gophers Make Offer to 4-Star Hopkins Forward

Niko Medved has jumped on the bandwagon and extended a scholarship offer to hometown star Ahmed Nur.

The 6-foot-8 Hopkins forward is listed as a four-star recruit and the No. 50 recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. Nur is the top recruit in the state of Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class.

Along with the Gophers, Nur has received offers from a number of top programs, including Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Wake Forest, Washington, West Virginia, and Marquette, among others.

Nur's profile has risen in recent weeks with impressive performances at recruiting camps across the country. Just this past week, he was named the MVP at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in South Carolina. Nur averaged 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 63.9% from the field during four games. Nur was playing among some of the best young players in the nation, including six of the top ten recruits.

Nur led Hopkins High School to a 21-8 record in 2025-26, his junior season. In 29 games, he averaged 13.3 points per game, according MN Basketball Hub. The Royals missed out on the state high school tournament this year after losing to Wayzata in the Section 6AAAA finals.

He is the latest Minnesota star that Medved has offered in this cycle, with offers also made to Nur's fellow top three recruits Baboucarr Ann, a Maple Grove forward, and Cretin Derham Hall forward Ty Schlagel. While Schlagel has already committed to Nebraska, Ann remains uncommitted.

Top in-state recruits like Nur and Ann are ones that the Gophers have routinely missed on over the years. Though just entering his second season in charge of the program, Medved is attempting to change that.

This year, Wayzata's Nolen Anderson and East Ridge's Cedric Tomes are joining the program as incoming freshmen. Anderson was the No. 2 recruit in the state, while Tomes was the No. 3 ranked recruit from Minnesota in the 2026 class.

Joining them will be Texas Tech transfer Nolan Groves, who was the No. 5 rated player in Texas' 2025 class. Groves made 23 appearances, starting two games, for the Red Raiders during his freshman season, averaging just over five minutes per game.