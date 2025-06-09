Gophers' Mara Braun among star-studded USA women's AmeriCup trials roster
Gophers star guard Mara Braun is one of 21 players on the USA Women's AmeriCup trials roster. The FIBA AmeriCup is the main qualifying tournament for the World Cup among nations from the Americas. The USA team will include exclusively college athletes.
Braun has experience competing at the national level, winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 Nations League Final. This event is a traditional five-on-five competition between Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the US.
"I'm incredibly honored and excited to be invited to the 2025 USA AmeriCup Trials," Braun said in a release. "Having another opportunity to represent my country and compete alongside so many talented athletes is a dream come true. I'm ready to work hard and grow through this experience."
Related: Gophers men's hockey reveals 2025-26 non-conference schedule
Braun has dealt with injuries each of the last two seasons. She has played in only 27 games over the last two years, but her spot on the team is confirmation that she's among the sport's best when healthy.
The US brought 12 players to the 2023 AmeriCup, and Braun will have her work cut out for herself to make the final team. Other players competing for a roster spot include LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson, Notre Dame star Hannah Hildago and Duluth, Minnesota native Gianna Kneepkens.
The trials will take place on June 16-19 in in Colorado Springs. The final roster will be annoucned shortly after before the team travels to Santiago, Chile, for the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup on June 28-July 6.