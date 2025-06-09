Gophers men's hockey reveals 2025-26 non-conference schedule
Gophers men's hockey has officially released their 2025-26 non-conference schedule. The 12-game slate includes a few old Western College Hockey Association (WCHA) rivals and a pair of blue-bloods. It all starts on Oct. 3 and 4 with a season-opening series against Michigan Tech at home.
Full 2025-26 non-conference schedule:
- Oct. 3: vs. Michigan Tech
- Oct. 4: vs. Michigan Tech
- Oct. 9: vs. Boston College
- Oct. 10: vs. Boston College
- Oct. 17: @ North Dakota
- Oct. 18: @ North Dakota
- Oct. 24: vs. UMD
- Oct. 25: vs. UMD
- Nov. 14: vs. Long Island
- Nov. 15: vs. Long Island
- Nov. 28 or 29: @ Denver (Ball Arena)
- Jan. 2: @ Bemidji State (exhibition)
Notes/Takeaways
Minnesota's season-opening series against Michigan Tech will be their first meeting since both programs were in the WCHA in 2010-11. It will be their 43rd and 44th meeting all-time, a series the Gophers lead 31-7-4.
The Boston College series will be played on Thursday and Friday, leading into the football team's Homecoming game against Purdue. They last faced off in 2016-17, but that game was played in Chestnut Hill, Mass. This will be the Eagles' first time playing at 3M Arena at Mariucci since 2013-14, when they played a two-game series in October.
This will be the Gophers' first game against bitter rival North Dakota since the 2023-24 season, after taking a scheduled year off. The Fighting Hawks are expected to be much improved this season after making a multitude of changes this offseason.
This will mark the third-straight year Minnesota has met with UMD in the non-conference. The Bulldogs haven't compiled a winning record since the 2020-21 season, but the intra-state rivalry is always competitive.
Minnesota's non-conference schedule will be rounded out with a home meeting against the Long Island University Sharks, which do not belong to a conference. They're an independent Division I program. At the end of the month, the Gophers will travel west to play Denver at Ball Arena, the home of the Colorado Avalanche.